Ohio State Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith Receives Massive Honor

Ohio State Buckeyes star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith received a major honor for the 2024 season.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes came into the 2024 season excited to see what freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith could do. He was expected to be an impact player, but even Ryan Day could not have expected the kind of season that his star wideout has put together.

Smith has not only been an impact player, he has been one of the biggest stars in college football.

Throughout the course of the year, Smith has racked up 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. Even now, he is already receiving massive NFL hype as a potential No. 1 pick down the road.

With that being said, Smith has received a major honor for the impressive season that he has put together.

As announced by Ohio State Football on X, Smith has been named a Football Writers Freshman All-American.

He was more than deserving of receiving that honor. Truthfully, he is one of the most talented players in the entire nation, not just including freshmen.

Now, Smith will turn his attention to attempting to lead the Buckeyes to a national championship. They have just one win left to finish off the season on top as the best team in the country.

Beating Notre Dame is not going to be an easy task. Ohio State is going to need to play well and start fast. Smith will need to be a factor in order for the team to live up to its potential.

Regardless of what ends up happening on January 20th against the Fighting Irish, Smith has exceeded expectations by a long shot. He has proven his ability and has a lot of room to grow.

If he continues down the path that he has started on, there is no question that Smith could end up being the best wide receiver in Buckeyes' history. That would be a massive title to hold, but he has the talent to become just that.

Hopefully, he will be able to continue working hard and reach that full potential.

For now, he's one of the best freshman wide receivers in recent history. He has taken the nation by storm and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

