Ohio State Buckeyes Star Raises Major Questions About Quarterback Situation
The Ohio State Buckeyes are facing massive expectations heading into the 2024 college football season. Many expect them to compete for, if not win, the National Championship.
While they are expected to be top-notch contenders, there is one major weakness that stands out. Unfortunately, that weakness comes at one of the most important position in football. The quarterback position could be an issue for Ohio State.
Right now, Will Howard is projected to open up the season as the starting quarterback. That doesn't seem open for debate. The former Kansas State quarterback has talent, but he was far from elite while playing with the Wildcats.
Recently, Howard's own teammate, cornerback Denzel Burke, raised major questions about the quarterback position heading into the 2024 season.
“I’ve definitely got to see a lot more, definitely going against this defense we're in. I saw a little bit of flashes towards the end, a little something new, but fall camp is really going to test him. They're going against the best defense in the country, so we just plan on getting him better and hoping for the best, man. The sky's the limit.”
That quote doesn't sound too glowing for Howard. However, Burke did say some more things that give reason for optimism for Buckeyes fans.
“You know me, I'm gonna just keep it real: I want to see more. I know he has a high potential, and I'm excited for him."
During the 2023 college football season with Kansas State, Howard completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and scored nine more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers aren't bad, but they aren't amazing either. He wasn't going up against the best defenses in the country.
Even though there are still major questions about Howard, the stage has been set for him to have a breakout year. He has elite potential, but he'll have to prove that he can do it on the field.
There are a lot of talented defenses throughout the Big Ten. He has his work cut out for him, but there is no question that Howard can live up to the hype and come through with a big-time year to lead Ohio State to National Championship contention.