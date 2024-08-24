Ohio State Buckeyes Star Running Back Named Possible Future NFL Cornerstone
The Ohio State Buckeyes are absolutely stacked with talent this season. In the backfield, they have two stars that will split carries throughout the course of the year.
Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson will both be featured at the running back position.
Judkins made the move to Ohio State after playing the first two years of his college career with Ole Miss. Now, he's set to be a huge part of helping the Buckeyes compete for a National Championship.
During the 2023 season with Ole Miss, Judkins ended up carrying the football 237 times for 1,052 yards and 15 touchdowns. Back in 2022, he racked up 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns on 251 carries.
While he's fully focused on helping the Buckeyes win a championship, Judkins is also playing for his hopeful NFL future.
NFL Draft Buzz took a look at Judkins and his future outlook. They made a very bold statement about the young star running back, stating that he has the potential to become a "cornerstone player."
"As the pro game continues to value versatile, dynamic running backs, Judkins stands out as a prospect who can contribute immediately while possessing the upside to become a cornerstone player."
They also listed a few comparisons for Judkins.
Kendre Miller, Zach Chaarbonnet, and Rachaad White were all named similar comparisons. All three players are young running backs in the NFL with big-time potential.
RotoWire has provided some projections for Judkins in 2024. They believe he will rush for 1,030 yards and 12 touchdowns on 169 carries.
Being able to reach those projections while splitting time with Henderson would be a big win for Judkins. He would take a big step towards making his NFL dreams become a reality.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 2024 college football season unfolds for Judkins. Ohio State needs him to live up to the hype and have a big-time year.
Judkins certainly seems ready to live up to the hype and be a key piece of powering the Buckeyes to the National Championship.