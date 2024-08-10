Ohio State Buckeyes Star Seemingly Endorses Will Howard for QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a quarterback competition going on early during practice. Mainly, Will Howard and Devin Brown have been competing for the starting job.
While Brown has been receiving some first-team reps, Howard seems to be pulling away.
Immediately after Howard's decision to transfer to Ohio State, he was expected to be the starter. Now, he has seemingly received a major endorsement from one of his star teammates.
Denzel Burke, a star cornerback for the Buckeyes, spoke out about Howard and made it clear that he fully believes in the quarterback.
“Oh yeah, Will Howard’s been gaming. He’s gotten a lot better, and he’s been doing his thing. Great reads. He’s only thrown one interception all camp, and he’s a great leader. Great, great person. You can tell he’s a vet.”
He was then asked if he's seen all he needs to say to get fully behind Howard.
“Oh yeah, yeah. He’s been he’s definitely been balling. I’m really proud of him. He’s been going really hard.”
Howard is the biggest question mark that Ohio State needs to answer. There is no question that he has the talent to be a high-level starting quarterback, but he didn't put up elite numbers at Kansas State.
During the 2023 season with the Wildcats, Howard ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine more scores.
Those numbers aren't great, but he also didn't have the kind of elite supporting cast he will have with the Buckeyes in 2024.
All of that being said, it's clear that his teammates have come to like and trust him. Receiving this kind of endorsement from Burke is a big deal for Howard.
Hopefully, he'll be able to prove his teammate and the Ohio State coaching staff right with his play on the field.