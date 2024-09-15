Ohio State Buckeyes Stay Put In AP Top 25 After Week Three
There was some movement at the top of the polls, but the Ohio State Buckeyes still hold the No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25 after Week 3 of the 2024 College Football season.
Head coach Ryan Day and his squad were expected to remain as a top three team heading into week four due to the Buckeyes having a bye. Despite the Georgia Bulldogs almost losing to SEC opponent Kentucky, Ohio State was unable to jump Kirby Smart in the poll.
Looking at the rest of the Big 10 landscape, Oregon did not see any movement after defeating in-state rival Oregon State, 49-14. Penn State took a slight fall on the program's bye week, dropping two spots to No. 10. The Nittany Lions were on upset alert in Week 2 against Bowling Green and are still facing the repercussions of the close victory.
Big 10 newcomer USC is right behind Penn State now, as the Trojans are still holding on to the No. 11 spot. Michigan, however, swapped places with Notre Dame after the Wolverines' win over Arkansas State, 28-18. No. 11 USC and No. 18 Michigan will kick off conference play against each other, which will have implications for the Big 10 Championship down the road.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers moved up one spot to No. 22, while Illinois becomes the sixth team in the Big 10 conference to make the top 25 at No. 24.
Ohio State will take on the Marshall Thundering Herd this weekend in Columbus at 12:00 p.m. This will be the team's final game before starting conference play in Week 6 at Michigan State.