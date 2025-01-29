Ohio State Buckeyes Incoming Freshman QB Receives Massive Honor
The Ohio State Buckeyes are excited about incoming freshman quarterback Tavien St. Clair. He will be a part of the competition to be the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season.
St. Clair, who was a five-star recruit hailing from Bellefontaine, Ohio, has been dominating at the high school level. There is a very good chance that he will end up being a starter for Ohio State at some point in the future.
However, Julian Sayin is ready to compete with him and is favored to end up winning the starting job for the upcoming season.
All of that being said, St. Clair has received a massive honor this week.
As shared by BuckNuts, St. Clair has been named the 2025 National High School Football Hall of Fame Player of the Year.
LaMont Robinson, the chairman of the National High School Football Hall of Fame, issued a statement about St. Clair after the young quarterback received the honor.
"Tavien St. Clair has proven himself to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks to ever grace the high school football stage," Robinson said. "His remarkable talent and leadership qualities embody the essence of what this award stands for. We are thrilled to recognize him as the 2025 Player of the Year and look forward to celebrating his achievements in Canton this June."
Needless to say, this is an absolutely massive accomplishment for the Buckeyes' young signal caller.
In his senior season at Bellefontaine, St. Clair completed 68 percent of his pass attempts for 2,536 yards, 26 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also rushed for 254 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Ohio State fans are excited to see St. Clair on the field for the Buckeyes. He and Sayin offer a very bright outlook for the program at the quarterback position.
According to 247 Sports, St. Clair is the No. 3 ranked quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class, the No. 4 ranked player in the nation, and the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Ohio.
Fans won't have to wait too much longer to get their first look at St. Clair. In the meantime, they can celebrate this honor with the young quarterback.