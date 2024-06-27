Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes To Have Best Defense in EA Sports College Football 25

We already knew the Ohio State Buckeyes defense was going to be elite. And apparently, EA Sports agrees.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Jordan Nubin (30) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.
The Ohio State Buckeyes might have the best roster in college football heading into the 2024 season.

And apparently, the EA Sports College Football 25 video game agrees.

On Thursday, the rankings for both sides of the ball were released by EA Sports with the Buckeyes coming in at No. 1 with a 96 overall ranking. The rating easily gives Ohio State the best defensive unit in the entire game, with the next closest defense being the Georgia Bulldogs with a 94 overall ranking.

Behind the Buckeyes and Bulldogs in order were the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers - each of whom held a 90 overall rating.

Shortly before the release of the defensive rankings, EA Sports also unveiled the offensive rankings, with Ohio State coming in No. 5 in the country with an 89 overall ranking. The Bucks were one of five teams with an 89 ranking tied with LSU, Miami, Colorado and Missouri.

You can view the full Top 25 list from EA Sports below (Big Ten in bold):

1. Ohio State — 96 OVR
2. Georgia — 94 OVR
3. Oregon — 90 OVR
4. Alabama — 90 OVR
5. Clemson — 90 OVR
6. Notre Dame — 90 OVR
7. Michigan — 90 OVR
8. Texas — 88 OVR
9. Penn State — 88 OVR
10. Utah — 88 OVR
11. Florida State – 88 OVR
12. Oklahoma – 88 OVR
13. Iowa – 88 OVR
14. Virginia Tech – 86 OVR
15. Wisconsin – 86 OVR
16. USC – 86 OVR
17. Auburn – 86 OVR
18. LSU – 84 OVR
19. Texas A&M – 84 OVR
20. Colorado – 84 OVR
21. Oklahoma State – 84 OVR
22. Louisville – 84 OVR
23. North Carolina – 84 OVR
24. Kansas State – 84 OVR
25. Florida – 84 OVR

