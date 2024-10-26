Ohio State Receives Tough Injury News Before Nebraska Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to get back to work today against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It will be their first game since their heartbreaking loss on the road against the Oregon Ducks.
Unfortunately, Ohio State will be heading into this game without a couple of starters from their last outing.
Of course, offensive lineman Josh Simmons is out for the season due to injury. Now, it is also being revealed that safety Lathan Ransom will miss today's game against Nebraska.
At this point in time, the injury he is dealing with is unspecified. He has been listed as day-to-day.
Outside of Simmons and Ransom, the Buckeyes will be without Will Kacmarek, Aaron Scott, Reis Stocksdale, and of course Timothy Caffey.
Ransom has been a huge part of the Ohio State defense so far this season. He has been a playmaker and a leader and the Buckeyes will certainly miss him in today's game.
So far this year, Ransom has racked up 28 total tackles to go along with two forced fumbles. He has been a sure tackler at the safety position and the senior is without a doubt a major key to how well Ohio State's defense has been able to play this season.
Head coach Ryan Day has stated that Ransom's injury is not a long-term issue. He could very well return next week, but his timeline has not been officially revealed at this point in time.
To replace Ransom, the Buckeyes could turn to either sophomore Malik Hartford or freshman Jaylen McClain. They could also consider moving Jordan Hancock or Lorenzo Styles Jr. over to safety.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what today's game has in store. Dylan Raiola is a talented quarterback and the Ohio State defense will need to come ready to play at a high level.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes' defense is able to play up to its full potential even without Ransom. Ohio State badly needs to come out and dominate today's game to get back on track.