Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer Meechie Johnson Reveals NBA Draft Plans
Ohio State Buckeyes coach Jake Diebler has been on a roll in the transfer portal during his first full offseason at the controls, as he and the staff have added some big-time talent in hopes of bringing the program back to the NCAA Tournament.
Now, they're officially getting one of those key pieces to stay in Columbus for next season after some NBA Draft uncertainty.
Per reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Ohio State transfer guard Meechie Johnson plans to withdraw his name from the 2024 NBA Draft pool and will play for the Buckeyes next season. He committed to Diebler and OSU earlier this offseason, but also elected to test the draft waters in order to keep his options open.
Johnson, a Cleveland native who played his first two collegiate seasons at Ohio State, transferred to South Carolina in 2022. During his two years with the Gamecocks, Johnson's game took a major leap, culminating in a trip to the NCAA Tournament this past season as a No. 6 seed.
After averaging just 4.4 points in the 2021-22 campaign with Ohio State, he started all 33 games and posted a career-best 14.1 points for South Carolina and coach Lamont Paris this past season.
Johnson will now officially join a talented transfer class that includes Sean Stewart (Duke), Micah Parrish (San Diego State) and Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky).