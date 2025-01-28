Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer TE Makes Decision on New School
The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost a few players to the transfer portal this year, but thankfully they were able to make some key additions through the portal as well.
Looking ahead to the 2025 college football season, Ohio State appears to be in great shape.
Patrick Gurd was one of the players who opted to enter the transfer portal. He played a role at tight end and fullback, but he wants a bigger opportunity to showcase his talent.
Now, Gurd has made a decision about where he will play the next chapter of his career.
In a post on X, Gurd revealed that he has decided to transfer to the Cincinnati Bearcats.
"Blessed to have been a Buckeye! Excited for this new chapter in Cincinnati!"
Gurd leaves the Buckeyes with a National Championship. There is no better way to finish out a career with one school before heading elsewhere. He was a part of something very special.
With his decision to finalize his transfer, Gurd will finish his Ohio State career with two total catches for 15 yards. Things obviously didn't go as well as he had planned with the Buckeyes, but he was a great teammate and he is still very much liked by the fans.
Heading to Cincinnati will give him a chance to compete for a starting job. He could very well end up winning that job with the Bearcats.
Only time will tell, but Gurd accomplished a lot with Ohio State. He would have loved to become a key impact piece for the Buckeyes, but that simply wasn't in the cards for him.
Despite the fact that he didn't receive a lot of playing time, he remained ready to play and was always supportive of his teammates. Gurd leaves the program on good terms and fans will continue rooting him on in his final chapter at Cincinnati.