Ohio State Get Massive Injury Update for Iowa Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for a tough matchup this weekend against the Iowa Hawkeyes. It will be their biggest test of the 2024 college football season so far.
Thankfully, they have received some good news ahead of the big-time game.
According to head coach Ryan Day, star defensive lineman Tyleik Williams is expected to return tothe field from injury this week.
“We expect him to play."
Williams is a massive part of the Ohio State defense. His absence has made things difficult on the rest of the defense to fill his shoes.
Getting him back will take the defense to the next level. He's a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason. Williams is truly that good and will be needed on the field if the Buckeyes want to reach their goal of winning a national championship.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and nearly 330 pounds, Williams combines elite size and strength with great athleticism. He can stuff the run and also help get after the quarterback.
In two games so far this season, Williams has recorded nine total tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks. Those numbers in just two games shows the impact he can make.
Facing off against the Iowa offense will bring a major need to stop the run. Kaleb Johnson is one of the best running backs in the nation. However, from a passing game perspective, the Hawkeyes have been bad.
Cade McNamara has not had a good season for Iowa this year. Ohio State will have a major opportunity to take advantage of his struggles.
All of that being said, this is huge news for the Buckeyes' defense. Williams will come back and make an immediate impact for the Ohio State defense.
Now, the hope is that he will be able to remain healthy throughout the rest of the 2024 season.