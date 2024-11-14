Ohio State Buckeyes Star Defender Linked to Green Bay Packers
With the 2024 college football season entering the final stretch, there are a lot of Ohio State Buckeyes players preparing to play their last few games with the program.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, quite a few star players will be taking their talents to the NFL in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ohio State will have a lot of roles to fill for next season.
One of those star players is defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. Many expect him to end up being a first round pick in the draft.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and nearly 330 pounds, Williams is an intimidating physical presence. He has good size, but his athleticism and strength stand out as well.
With that in mind, where could Williams end up landing in the 2025 draft? A new NFC contender has come up as a potential landing spot.
CBS Sports recently released a new mock draft. They had Williams being taken with the No. 24 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers.
"Green Bay invests in the depth of its defensive line with the selection of Tyleik Williams. The organization's philosophy is rooted in securing the lines of scrimmage on each side of the ball."
During the 2024 season with the Buckeyes, Williams has racked up 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has missed some time due to injuries, but when he has been on the field his impact has been felt in a big way.
Landing with the Packers would be a perfect situation for Williams. They are a Super Bowl contender right now and he would be able to learn behind star defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Green Bay is a team that makes a ton of sense for the Ohio State star.
Williams would also fit in with Jeff Hafley's system that prioritizes athleticism and sprinting at the football. He can get to the quarterback and also help stuff the run.
All of that being said, the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now. A lot of things can still change with draft order and Williams' overall draft positioning. However, if he's available when the Packers are on the clock, he would likely be in consideration.