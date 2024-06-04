Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips: Week 1 Game Preview
The Ohio State Buckeyes kick off their 2024 season in less than 90 days.
The Buckeyes are set to begin their campaign at home on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a non-conference game against the Akron Zips. A kick-off time has not yet been announced, but the contest will air nationally on CBS.
Ohio State has won eight of its nine games against Akron since the two schools met for the first time in 1891. The Buckeyes pummeled the Zips in their last confrontation, securing a 59-7 decision after four quarters.
Considered one of the best teams in the country following an outstanding offseason, expectations are high for the Buckeyes. Ohio State retained a larger-than-expected amount of its talent from last season while adding the nation's best recruiting class.
One of the biggest questions Ohio State will look to answer against the Zips is if they made the right choice at quarterback. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has said he would like to have a starting signal-caller announced by the beginning of the year, making Akron the debut opponent for whomever wins the job.
Akron's chances of defeating Ohio State are slim. However, that does not mean this game is without purpose for the Zips.
It is not often that a non-Power Five team gets a chance to play a College Football Playoff (CFP) national championship contender. The Zips will undoubtedly use this opportunity against one of the best teams in football to work the rust off of senior quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr.