Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receivers Receive Massive Ranking
The Ohio State Buckeyes have become known as "Wide Receiver U" in recent years. They have sent many talented wideouts to the NFL.
Among the list of those NFL wide receivers are Michael Thomas, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Noah Brown, Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Those are just a few of the elite wide receivers that have come from the Buckeyes. However, there are more wide receivers ready to play for Ohio State in 2024 that could very well join that list.
Led by standout wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, the Buckeyes are going to have a very fun offense to watch in 2024.
Renowned college football analyst Phil Steele has made a bold statement about Ohio State's wide receiver group for the 2024 season. He has ranked them No. 3 in the nation as a unit.
Behind Egbuka, the Buckeyes are also excited to welcome in standout freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He is expected to make a massive impact right off the bat.
Carnell Tate, Jayden Ballard, Mylan Graham, and Brandon Inniss also have major potential for the future.
Ryan Day has done an amazing job of continuing to land elite wide receiver talent. Ohio State is becoming a place that every wide receiver would love to play. They just turn out NFL players.
It will be interesting to see how this unit holds up throughout the 2024 season. Smith and Egbuka are going to be a fun duo to watch and should lead the Buckeyes to major success.
With either Will Howard or Julian Sayin throwing them the ball, Ohio State will be turning out more NFL wide receiver talent over the next couple of years.