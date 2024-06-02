Ohio State 'Will Be Tough to Beat' for 5-Star WR Dakorien Moore After Official Visit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are considered "WRU" for a reason, and now could soon be closing in on one of the best receiver prospects in recent years.
Ohio State hosted five-star 2025 receiver and LSU decommit Dakorien Moore for an official visit over the weekend, as the Buckeyes are looking to add the No. 1 receiver out of high school for the second straight season after landing Jeremiah Smith in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
According to Moore's mother, per 247Sports' Mike Roach, Ohio State "will be very tough to beat" when it comes to landing a commitment from the Duncanville, Texas product.
"It was an excellent visit my family and I all agreed," Marjahn Moore told 247Sports (paid content). "They will be very tough to beat in my eyes because they are just on another level in every way."
Moore is still eyeing Texas and Oregon. He'll officially visit the Longhorns on June 14 before heading to Eugene to visit the Ducks beginning on June 21. Texas has logged multiple predictions from 247Sports to land Moore, but this means little until he announces the decision himself.
As it stands, Moore is a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas. He is also the consensus No. 1 receiver in the country per all four major recruiting services.
Last season for Duncanville, Moore had 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his career, he has 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns in three total seasons.