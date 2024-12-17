Ohio State QB Will Howard Makes Bold Statement About CFP
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend in their first College Football Playoff game.
Thankfully, Ohio State still has a chance to right the ship after their brutal regular season ending loss to the Michigan Wolverines. They will have another chance to energize their home crowd with a night game on Saturday evening.
Beating Tennessee is going to be no easy task. In order to advance, the Buckeyes are going to have to play a very good game on both sides of the football.
All season long, Ohio State has been viewed as arguably the most talented team in the nation from a roster perspective. Now, it's time for them to show off that talent on the field.
Heading into this weekend's showdown, Howard spoke out with a very bold take about the College Football Playoff.
There is only one way for the Buckeyes to finish out the season on a positive note. Howard believes that they have to win the national championship or everything about the season will be a failure.
“We can't go out any other way than winning it all,” Howard said. “That's the way that I see it. I want this for this team so bad.”
Ahead of this week's game, Howard has taken on a major leadership role and feels the responsibility to help get the team back on track. He spoke about the loss to Michigan and about bouncing back from it as a team.
“It was hard, I’m not going to lie,” Howard said. “But yeah, my ability to push this team and to lead this team in this game is going to be crucial. And I know that. And I think that if we can maintain that edge that we had in that Indiana game and just come out there – and I need to be the one that sparks that. And I need to make sure that I'm bringing that all game.”
Only time will tell if Ohio State can get back on track following that loss. Howard is going to have to play his best game yet this season against the Volunteers.
While the roster is capable of winning a national championship, they have not shown that championship mentality all season long.
The stage has been set for Saturday night. The Buckeyes have a chance to prove that they are the team that everyone thought they were at the beginning of the year.
Hopefully, Howard and Ohio State are up to the challenge.