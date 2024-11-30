Ohio State QB Drops Bold Statement Before Michigan Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a massive showdown this afternoon against the arch rival Michigan Wolverines. These two teams absolutely hate each other and every time they play it's pure football entertainment for the fans.
Will Howard is looking to lead his Ohio State team to a big win. They're looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Michigan.
Ryan Day is also extremely motivated to beat the Wolverines. He is sick of losing to Michigan and he knows that in order to coach the Buckeyes, he has to find a way to win this game.
All of that being said, Howard has spoken out with a bold statement ahead of today's game. He knows just how important today is for Ohio State and himself as well.
“I don’t want to be half in on this thing. If I’m gonna be a Buckeye, this is a big part of being a Buckeye. This game means everything.”
He continued on, talking more about how he's felt and what he's learned about this rivalry game throughout the entire season.
“It hasn’t really been this week, for me it’s been all year,” Howard said. “Feeling how much this rivalry means and how deep it runs and how deep it cuts. You can look around the building and see the countdown clocks. From the moment I got here, it was different. You don’t wear blue in the building. You don’t say the ‘M’ word. All this stuff, I was like this is different. It’s not really a rivalry it’s more like a way of life.”
Howard also made it clear that he knows how important this game is for the team and that he wants to deliver for those who have believed in him all year long. He also wants to get the win for Day, who took a chance on bringing him in via a transfer.
“Coach Day took a chance on me when he didn’t have to. There was some kickback, I bet, when I first committed here and he believed in me. I owe that guy a lot. I want to get this done for him. I want to get this done for those guys that decided to come back and believed in me to lead this football team because I’m forever indebted to those guys.”
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Howard and the Buckeyes. They have a chance to get a big win and head on to the Big Ten Championship.
It will be very interesting to see how Howard plays this afternoon. Should he play up to the level that he has shown all year long, he'll help give Ohio State a very good chance to end the losing streak in this rivalry matchup.