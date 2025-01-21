Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard Breaks Huge National Championship Record
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes came in favored to win the National Championship tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They did not disappoint.
Despite a late run from Notre Dame, Ohio State held on to take home a 34-23 victory.
Once again, Howard put together a stellar performance.
After starting the season viewed as a potential weak link, he ended up becoming one of the biggest reasons that the Buckeyes won it all.
Throughout the course of the game, Howard completed 17 of his 21 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also ended up with 57 yards on the ground.
Early on in the game, Howard also broke a massive National Championship record. He broke the record for most consecutive completions in the big game with 13 straight.
That is exactly the kind of performance that Ohio State needed from its star quarterback. Even though there were still some skeptics, no one on the team had any doubts that he would step up.
All season long, Howard has been elite. Coming into tonight's game, the Buckeyes' signal caller had completed 72.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,779 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He had also picked up 169 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
After what has been a rollercoaster season, Ohio State accomplished the one goal that they had set for themselves. They wanted to beat Michigan, but above all they wanted to bring a championship home to Columbus.
Ryan Day and the rest of the Buckeyes have now silenced all of the haters. They went on an impressive College Football Playoff run and everything is now right in the Ohio State world.
What a season it has been. It's sad to see it come to an end, but a National Championship run with this group of players was extremely special to watch.
Fans will now wait and hope to defend tonight's championship in 2025. Day and company have lived up to the expectations that were set for them at the beginning of the season and all is right once again in Columbus.