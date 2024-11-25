Ohio State QB Finally Getting the Recognition He Deserves
At the start of the season, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard was viewed as a potential weak link for the team. No one knew if he was the kind of quarterback that could lead them to a national championship.
Not only has Howard proved the doubters wrong, he has done so while also being one of the best quarterbacks in the entire nation.
So far this season, Howard has completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 2,685 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He has also picked up 121 yards and another seven touchdowns on the ground.
With that in mind, he is finally starting to get the national recognition that he deserves.
Bleacher Report has gone through and ranked every quarterback in the nation. When it came to Howard, he was ranked as the No. 2 overall signal caller in college football.
Previously, they had placed him at No. 5 in the rankings.
Howard is deserving of the No. 2 ranking in the nation. The only quarterback that he currently trails is Cam Ward, which is completely accurate. He has been better and more consistent than every other signal caller.
Due to his impressive play and the leadership that he has displayed for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are a legitimate national championship favorite. Now, he'll look to lead Ohio State over the arch rival Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season.
If Howard can put together a monster game and knock off Michigan, his legacy with the Buckeyes will be set in stone.
That being said, the only goal that Ohio State had coming into the season was to win a national championship. Anything short of reaching that goal would be a failure of a season.
Howard and the Buckeyes have that opportunity ahead of them. If they play up to their full potential, they have a very good chance at accomplishing the goal and bringing a title home to Columbus.
Hopefully, Howard continues to be up for the challenge and continues to play at the elite level that has landed him as the No. 2 overall quarterback in college football in these new rankings.