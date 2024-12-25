Ohio State Buckeyes QB Receives Great Prediction Against Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are laser focused on their upcoming matchup against the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day. After dominating the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs, Ohio State is looking to make a massive statement.
Beating Oregon would completely open up the path for the Buckeyes to win a national championship. The Ducks have always been the most talented team in their way.
Earlier this season, Ohio State came up just short on the final drive of the game and ended up falling to Oregon by a final score of 32-31. Will Howard and company want to get revenge for that loss.
No one knows what to expect, but the Buckeyes are full of confidence after dismantling Tennessee and seem to have their mojo back.
With that being said, it will take a big game from Howard and the offense to pull off a win over the Ducks this time around.
RotoWire has released their projections for Howard against Oregon. They expect him to have a very good game.
In their projection, they have Howard completing 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Putting up those numbers would give Ohio State a chance. He is targeting a better game than that, but not turning the football over, finding the end zone twice through the air, and racking up over 250 yards passing would be a very solid performance to turn in.
Behind that kind of game, the rushing attack should also find some success. Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson will also need to put together strong outings.
Defensively, the Buckeyes will have to put pressure on Dillon Gabriel. The Ducks have an elite offense as well. Ohio State can't give up big chunk plays and they have to keep the pressure on all game long.
If they can do those things and Howard can have the kind of game as the projections suggest above, the Buckeyes will have a very real shot of advancing once again.