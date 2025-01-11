Ohio State Buckeyes QB Dealing with Gruesome Looking Hand Injury
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Texas Longhorns this evening and are currently up 7-0 in the second quarter at the time of this writing. So far, things have been going well for Ohio State, but it's still very early in the game.
However, there is a situation to keep an eye on.
In the first half, Howard suffered a hand injury to his non-throwing hand. During the broadcast, they showed some images of his hand. It's a nasty looking issue that he's dealing with.
Take a look at the massive lump that's beginning to form on Howard's hand:
Thankfully, the injury was suffered on his non-throwing hand. Howard is playing through the issue and it doesn't look to be impacting him much.
That being said, it's a very visible issue. His grip when running with the football or being sacked could be an issue. Any kind of visible injury like this is worth keeping an eye on.
Hopefully, the injury doesn't give Howard any issues throughout the game. The Buckeyes cannot afford to have an untimely turnover due to a lack of hand strength.
While things are looking good now, Texas is a very dangerous football team. Ohio State needs to figure out a way to extend the lead.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the game ends up going and who comes out on top. The winner will head on to the national championship to face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.