Ohio State QB Will Howard Injured Against Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes are locked into a hated rivalry matchup against the Michigan Wolverines this afternoon. Unfortunately, they're also trailing at this point in time by a score of 7-3.
While the score isn't where Ohio State would like it to be, there is another scary situation developing.
On a second quarter run trying to pick up a first down, quarterback Will Howard was hit hard. He was injured on the play.
At this point in time, no details have been given about how serious the injury might be. The hope is that he'll be able to return in the game, but it was a vicious hit and there is major concern beginning to rise within the Buckeyes' fan base.
Take a look at the hit for yourself:
Ohio State continued on to go for it on fourth down and find success on a Quinshon Judkins run. Devin Brown came in at quarterback to replace the injured Howard.
Obviously, this is a very fluid situation. No one knows what the injury that Howard suffered will end up being.
More details and updates are sure to become available in the near future. For now, the fans and team will nervously wait to hear more about their starting quarterback.
Until he's able to return, Brown will take over as the Buckeyes' quarterback. Julian Sayin will be his backup.
As soon as more information becomes available, it will be shared immediately. Howard has been a huge part of Ohio State's success this season and losing him for any amont of time would be a massive blow for the Buckeyes' championship hopes.
UPDATE: Will Howard has returned to the game after being evaluted for a head injury.