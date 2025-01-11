Ohio State Buckeyes QB Gives Major Update on Hand Injury
The Ohio State Buckeyes and quarterback Will Howard were able to pull out a hard-fought 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl last night. With that win, they were able to advance to the National Championship Game.
Howard put together a strong performance. He completed 24 of his 33 pass attempts for 289 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
Now, Ohio State has just one more win to record to reach their one goal of a national championship. At the beginning of the season, this was a championship or bust season, and they're so close to success.
That being said, Howard suffered a gruesome-looking hand injury during the game against Texas. On the broadcast, they showed multiple angles of the lump that was growing on his non-throwing hand.
Following the game, Howard spoke out with an update about his injury.
As shared by ESPN reporter Jake Trotter, Howard said that his hand is "just fine."
Needless to say, that is huge news for the Buckeyes. More than likely, there is a legitimate injury and it isn't just a bruise. However, it is on Howard's non-throwing hand and he was clearly able to continue playing through it against the Longhorns.
In order to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Jan. 20, Ohio State is going to need a big game from Howard. The offense will need to be playing at a high level, as Notre Dame has been a very dangerous team all year long and in the College Football Playoff.
Hopefully, Howard's hand is actually "just fine" from a medical perspective as well as how Howard is feeling. The Buckeyes simply can't afford any kind of injury that impacts how their quarterback plays.
Ohio State fans could not be more excited. After the team looked dead in the water after the loss to Michigan in the regular season finale, they have played their best football in the playoff.
Throughout all three games, the Buckeyes have made it very clear that they're the most talented team in the nation.
All that they have to do now is win one more game and they'll be celebrating a championship.