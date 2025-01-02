Ohio State Buckeyes QB Sends Major Warning to Texas Longhorns
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on January 10.
After dominating the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl, Ohio State has sent a message to the rest of college football. They are the team to beat in the College Football Playoff.
As for Texas, they are coming off of a very close game against the Arizona State Sun Devils that came down to double overtime. There were many opportunities for Arizona State to secure the win, but they were unable to do so.
Now, Will Howard and the Buckeyes are excited for the test. They want to make yet another statement.
Looking ahead to the game, Howard spoke out with a very bold warning to the Longhorns.
"There was one team that I never beat in the Big 12, and it was Texas, so I'm really looking forward to this game," Howard said.
Clearly, he wants to add another notch to his "team's beaten" belt. Knocking off Texas would move Ohio State into the national championship game.
Howard is coming off of a massive performance against Oregon. He completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. On the season, he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 3,490 yards, 32 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
In addition to his passing numbers this year, Howard has also picked up 165 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
At the beginning of the season, Howard was viewed as a potential weak link for the Buckeyes. He has proven that narrative wrong and has become exactly the kind of leader and playmaker that Ohio State needed at the quarterback position.
Against the Longhorns, Howard will need to have another strong outing. He will need to take care of the football and continue making big plays down the field like he did against the Ducks.
If he's able to come out on fire like he did in the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes will have a strong chance to advance once again.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening in the Cotton Bowl. Howard is clearly ready for the game, but now he needs to back it up with his play on the field.