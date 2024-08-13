Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Receives Massive NFL Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes are widely expected to start Will Howard at quarterback this season. He transferred to the school from Kansas State and has been competing with both Devin Brown and Julian Sayin.
While he's projected to be the starter, there are major questions about him
During the 2023 season with the Wildcats, Howard ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers may not be bad, but they're far from elite. That has left many wondering if he's the guy that's truly going to take Ohio State back to a National Championship.
Chip Kelly, the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator, recently spoke out about Howard. He offered a very intriguing comparison to an NFL star quarterback.
That quarterback was none other than Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
"He can challenge the defense. I talked to Jimmy Knowles. When you have somebody who can be a dual threat, that's a really tough thing to defend. We know how fast Will is. It's not like if he runs, it's a 6-yard gain. If he takes off, it could be a 60-yard gain. He's had some really big runs in his career so far. That's just another tool in your toolbox. Will is probably more [of a] Josh Allen because he's a bigger guy. It adds a dimension to your offense."
Being able to make plays through the air or on the ground will make Howard a very dangerous player for Ohio State. However, he will need to improve his passing numbers from last year.
Thankfully, he is going to be surrounded by a much more talented supporting cast. He will have elite talent at wide receiver and in the backfield with him at running back. The offensive line should also be top-notch.
Receiving a comparison to a quarterback like Allen is a huge honor. That comparison also shows just how highly Kelly thinks of his quarterback.
Hopefully, he will be able to live up to the hype this season. If he does, Howard could very well lead a championship run for the Buckeyes.