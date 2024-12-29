Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard Puts Oregon on Notice
Will Howard and the Ohio State Buckeyes now have a chance at revenge against the Oregon Ducks.
Ohio State will be facing Oregon in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, about two-and-a-half months after the Buckeyes lost to the Ducks in Eugene earlier this season.
Statistically, Howard played arguably his best game as a Buckeye in the initial matchup, going 28-for-35 with 326 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
But it was what the senior quarterback did in the closing moments of the game that still haunts him.
On what ended up being the final play of the game, Howard ran the ball and slid, accidentally allowing the clock to run out in a devastating 32-31 loss.
Now, Howard is prepared to erase those memories.
“I still have nightmares about that play,” Howard told reporters. “I still run it over in my head: What could I have done better? ... You don't get second chances a lot in life. It just doesn't happen. So I'm thankful that we even get a chance to go out there and play these guys again. ... It's about this team and the way that we lost that game, it still hurts. It still hurts all of us. So we're excited for another crack at these guys.”
Ohio State is coming off of a dominant 42-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs, but Oregon represents a different type of challenge.
The Ducks have gone undefeated thus far and are the No. 1-ranked team in the country, but Howard and the Buckeyes are not looking to be denied for a second time.
“It's hard to beat a team twice, and we're hungry,” Howard said. “We're ready for this, for this opportunity. I'm just so fired up that God blessed us with a second chance at this thing.”
Howard went 24-for-29 with 311 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception against Tennessee.
He will certainly need to be mistake-free this time versus Oregon.