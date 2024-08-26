Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Receives Major Heisman Hype
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin their 2024 college football season on Saturday against the Akron Zips.
While the matchup itself should be very lopsided in Ohio State's favor, it will be the first chance for Buckeyes' fans to get a look at new starting quarterback Will Howard.
Howard chose to transfer to Ohio State from Kansas State. There are some major questions about his ability to power the Buckeyes to a National Championship, but there is no denying his talent.
Despite all of the questions and concerns, Howard is also receiving national Heisman Trophy hype.
BetMGM has revealed their latest odds for the Heisman. Howard was ranked No. 6.
They gave Howard +1400 odds to win the Heisman. The five players ahead of him are Dillon Gabriel (+600), Carson Beck (+750), Quinn Ewers (+1000), Jalen Milroe (+1000), and Jaxson Dart (+1200).
Being listed that high in the Heisman odds is impressive. He's clearly viewed as one of the top players at the quarterback position in the nation and those odds anticipate him having a huge statistical season.
During the 2023 campaign with Kansas State, Howard ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers aren't what Ohio State will need from him, but he also wasn't working with anything close to the kind of weapons he will have with the Buckeyes.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season Howard can put together. He has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but he knew that he would face immense expectations joining a team like the Buckeyes.
Hopefully, right off the bat against Akron, Howard will take charge of the offense and start proving all of his doubters wrong.