Ohio State QB Speaks Out About Wide Receiver Room
The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten off to a strong start in the 2024 college football season. As expected, they have dominated all three of their games to begin the year.
So far, they have blown out Akron, Western Michigan, and Marshall. Next up, Ohio State will look to begin Big Ten play on a strong note against Michigan State.
Will Howard has looked sharp to begin his tenure as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback. Through three games, he has completed 68.9 percent of his pass attempts for 795 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
He has had the priviledge of playing with one of the most lethal wide receiver rooms in the nation.
After the win over Marshall, Howard took some time to speak out about his wide receivers. Clearly, he's loving working with the group.
"That's the mentality of that room. Those dudes are dudes, and it's not just about getting catches, it's not just about scoring touchdowns; it's about executing every single play. I think Coach Hartline does a really good job of coaching those guys up and getting them right. I've never seen a more selfless group of receivers, and a more selfless, talented group of receivers. All of them are unbelievably talented. They all want to genuinely see each other succeed."
Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith are both legitimate stars. Both of them have already shown off massive playmaking ability. Carnell Tate has been good as well when targeted.
Looking ahead to the next few weeks, Ohio State will be facing much tougher teams. The Buckeyes are going to need Howard and the wide receivers to continue playing at an elite level. This will be their first chance to prove that they're the real deal.
It will be interesting to see how they look this weekend against the Spartans.
From this quote, Howard and the wide receivers are clearly on good terms and on the field they look to be on the same page. Hopefully, that will prove itself on the field once again in their fourth game of the year.