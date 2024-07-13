Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard Sends Strong Message Ahead of 2024 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes are excited about quarterback Will Howard ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Howard, the former Kansas State quarterback who transferred to Ohio State, is expected to win the starting quarterback job. He has had to compete for the job, but it's pretty clear that he will open up the season as the starter.
Making a transfer to a new school is never an easy thing to do. The adjustment period can be difficult.
However, Howard recently spoke out about his current situation. He is getting more and more comfortable as the season draws closer.
“The guys have taken me in a ton, and being able to go through this second training cycle here, obviously we had the winter, spring ball, and then now this summer, I've really felt like I've kind of settled in. The guys have been great to me, and we're really starting to come together as a team, I think. We've still got a ways to go, but we're on the right track.”
Howard also spoke out about what he thinks he needs to do for the team in order to succeed and detailed what he brings to the field.
“You know, there's a lot of different things I could say. I think just my leadership and making sure that I show up every day and show the guys how willing I am to work and how committed I am, and even if I slip up, taking ownership for it, and showing those guys that I really do care about them. And it's all about, we talked about it today, it's about doing it for the love of your brother.”
Clearly, Howard has assuming a major leadership role. He has embraced his situation and is ready to get on the field and help the Buckeyes chase a National Championship.
During the 2023 season at Kansas State, Howard ended up completing 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 351 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
If he's going to lead Ohio State to a championship, he will need to produce better numbers than that.
Thankfully, Ryan Day and the coaching staff are liking what they're seeing from Howard. They clearly believe that he's a guy who could help the team win a national title.
Expect to see Howard come out strong to start the 2024 season. There are some who don't think he will end the year as the starting quarterback, but he seems comfortable, confident, and ready to go.