Three Games Ohio State Fans Should Watch this Weekend

Buckeye fans are entering their final weekend without football as their highly anticipated season kicks off on October 24 against Nebraska. While some fans may take one final weekend without the Scarlet and Gray on the field to do other things with family and friends, others may be glued to some of the premier games across the country.

There are several games this weekend that have been cancelled because of CoVID outbreaks, but the majority of Power 5 teams will play. Which games this weekend could have the biggest impact on the Buckeyes potential playoff chances? Let's look at a few:

Georgia vs. Alabama (-4.5), 8 p.m. (CBS)

Without question, this is the most important game of the weekend and it could potentially be the first of two meetings. Both teams are unbeaten thus far (3-0). Alabama is No. 2 and Georgia checks in at No. 3 this week in the AP poll. Perhaps this most important story in college football since the start of the season broke this week - Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban tested positive for CoVID-19. He is asymptomatic and continues to work on game prep remotely, but it's extremely unlikely he will be physically present on game day. While every team certainly has contingency plans in place in case something this drastic happens, Alabama will find out just how effective those plans are. Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be the acting head coach on Saturday.

All that said, this has the makings of an incredible game. Georgia's quarterback issues this offseason were easily their biggest headline, but it's proven to be a non-issue since the year kicked off. Walk-on Stetson Bennett has been fabulous in victories over Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones hasn't been too shabby either - he's thrown for more than 1,100 yards and eight scores in his first three games of the season. Oddly enough, the Alabama defense is perhaps under the magnifying glass after they allowed a program-record 647 yards of offense last week to Ole Miss, even though they pulled off a 63-45 win.

These two teams have only met twice since 2012 - Alabama beat Georgia in the CFP Semifinals in 2017 (26-23 in overtime) and the Tide also won the 2018 SEC title game, 35-28.

Clemson (-27) vs. Georgia Tech, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Clemson's impressive win over Miami last week was easily their best game of the season. This game isn't a must watch as much as it is always on Ohio State's radar. Clemson has beaten the Yellow Jackets five straight times by more than three touchdowns. It goes without saying, but this is a must-win for the Tigers - and a game they should have no problem winning.

Louisville at Notre Dame (-17), 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Notre Dame's season has been filled with turmoil because of the coronavirus, but when the Irish have been on the field, it's been impressive to watch. Now 3-0 on the year and coming off a convincing win over Florida State, Brian Kelly's team hosts a Louisville team that's yet to win a league contest.

