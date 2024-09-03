Ohio State Football Remains No. 2 in Latest AP Poll
After a huge 52-6 victory over Akron on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes remain the No. 2 ranked team in the latest College Football AP Poll heading into week two.
The Buckeyes had high exceptions heading into this season after landing highly-touted transfers in quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins, and safety Caleb Downs in the portal this offseason.
Despite the team's first half struggles in last week's matchup against the Zips, Ohio State's offense was able to find it's groove in the second half.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are the only team ranked ahead of the Buckeyes. The Bulldogs were able to take care of business against Clemson, defeating them in dominant fashion, 34-3.
Looking at the rest of the Big 10 teams in the top 25, Oregon fell four spots and now rank No. 7 after struggling to put away Idaho. Penn State still holds the No. 8 spot, while Michigan dropped a spot to No. 10.
The biggest riser in the conference, however, was USC. Lincoln Riley's squad managed to jump 10 spots to No. 13 after upsetting LSU on Sunday.
Iowa also climbed up four spots to No. 21, as quarterback Cade McNamara had a successful outing against Illinois State. The Big 10 as a whole went 17-1 in the first week of the 2024 season.
Ohio State is set to take on the Western Michigan this week on Saturday at 7:30. The Broncos are coming off a tough conference loss to Central Michigan, 38-28.