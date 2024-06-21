Ohio State Hires Justin Haire as New Baseball Head Coach
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new manager in the clubhouse.
Justin Haire was announced as the 13th head coach in the history of Buckeyes baseball Friday morning. Born and raised in Ohio, Haire comes to Columbus after ten successful seasons at the helm of the Campbell Camels.
"As an Ohio native, this opportunity is especially meaningful to me," Haire said. "We look forward to building a championship-level program at Ohio State, where the commitment to excellence in both athletics and academics is unparalleled. The passion and pride of Buckeye Nation is unmatched and we are eager to contribute to the success and growth of Ohio State baseball."
Haire's deal pits him with the Buckeyes for the next five years, starting with the coming campaign. Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork revealed what set Haire apart from the other candidates considered for the position.
"We had a tremendous amount of interest in this position from successful coaches around the country, so it was exciting to see this search unfold," Bjork said. "Coach Haire's successful career as a head coach and track record of winning games in the NCAA Tournament made us stand up and take notice, and his deep Ohio roots are an added bonus. We believe Ohio State baseball can be a Big Ten contender and make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament under Justin's leadership, and we are fired up for him to start here in Columbus."
Haire compiled an impressive resume with the Camels, averaging 30 wins per season over his decade in charge. A five-time Big South Coach of the Year, Haire coached Campbell to victory in seven NCAA Tournament games (while making the NCAA Regionals five times).
Before he became a coach, Haire played college baseball for the Bowling Green State Falcons. the Hamilton, Ohio native was a member of the 2001 MAC East Division Championship team before finishing his career with the Indianapolis Greyhounds.