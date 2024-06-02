Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Named Most Iconic Helmet in College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes might have the best uniforms in football, and it all starts with the helmet.

Matt Galatzan

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Helmets for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines decorate the on-field set for ESPN s College GameDay before Saturday s NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.
Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Helmets for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines decorate the on-field set for ESPN s College GameDay before Saturday s NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /
In this story:

The college football landscape is filled with iconic uniforms.

Whether they are flashy and colorful like Oregon or Ole Miss, or historically pleasing like USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, or Texas, you will find no shortage high-level uniforms across the country.

However, the best uniforms in the nation might be right here in Columbus, where the Ohio State Buckeyes classic and clean combinations are some of the most iconic in the sport. For Ohio State, it all starts with the helmet, with the iconic silver helmet and Buckeye decals making for one of the most aesthetically pleasing helmets in the nation.

In fact, in a recent top-25 ranking by 247Sports, the Buckeyes were named the No. 1 helmet in all of college football.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Helmets for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines decorate the on-field set for ESPN s College GameDay before Saturday s NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.
Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Helmets for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines decorate the on-field set for ESPN s College GameDay before Saturday s NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /

"Ohio State's splendid silver shell with the scarlet, white and black stripes first appeared in 1979 and has largely remained unchanged through the 2024 season, outside of several alternate options in college football's modern era," 247Sports wrote. Dozens of programs have incorporated stickers on their helmets, but Ohio State does it best with green "Buckeye" decals that truly brings out the best about his look on gamedays. Ohio State, in recent years, has donned a variety of alternate lids, including black, throwback scarlet, camo gray and two-toned with wider stripes."

Following closely behind the Buckeyes are their arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, at No. 2, with Alabama at No. 3, LSU at No. 4, and Notre Dame at No. 5.

Fellow Big Ten rival Penn State landed at No. 6, while Texas was at No. 7, followed in order by Florida State, Georgia and USC.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com