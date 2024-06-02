Ohio State Named Most Iconic Helmet in College Football
The college football landscape is filled with iconic uniforms.
Whether they are flashy and colorful like Oregon or Ole Miss, or historically pleasing like USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, or Texas, you will find no shortage high-level uniforms across the country.
However, the best uniforms in the nation might be right here in Columbus, where the Ohio State Buckeyes classic and clean combinations are some of the most iconic in the sport. For Ohio State, it all starts with the helmet, with the iconic silver helmet and Buckeye decals making for one of the most aesthetically pleasing helmets in the nation.
In fact, in a recent top-25 ranking by 247Sports, the Buckeyes were named the No. 1 helmet in all of college football.
"Ohio State's splendid silver shell with the scarlet, white and black stripes first appeared in 1979 and has largely remained unchanged through the 2024 season, outside of several alternate options in college football's modern era," 247Sports wrote. Dozens of programs have incorporated stickers on their helmets, but Ohio State does it best with green "Buckeye" decals that truly brings out the best about his look on gamedays. Ohio State, in recent years, has donned a variety of alternate lids, including black, throwback scarlet, camo gray and two-toned with wider stripes."
Following closely behind the Buckeyes are their arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, at No. 2, with Alabama at No. 3, LSU at No. 4, and Notre Dame at No. 5.
Fellow Big Ten rival Penn State landed at No. 6, while Texas was at No. 7, followed in order by Florida State, Georgia and USC.