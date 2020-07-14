The Ohio State Buckeyes are back on campus. According to a press release just issued by the university, all fall sports student-athletes who are healthy and able to participate in voluntary workouts may resume those activities. Here is the press release:

Based on the advice of medical professionals and the results of testing on Monday of all student-athletes currently in training, The Ohio State University Department of Athletics announced today that they will resume voluntary training operations after a suspension announced last week. All student athletes from the seven sports that returned last month to voluntary workouts were tested Monday, and the results were received today. The last round of testing was July 7 resulting in the suspension of training on July 8. Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said the athletes will be tested routinely moving forward and training decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by medical staff to protect the health and safety of students. A strict set of protocols are in place requiring physical distancing, masks, hygiene and cleaning procedures. “Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training,” Smith said. “These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete. Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share decisions as we move forward.” To protect the individual medical privacy of the student-athletes, the university will not release information about the test results. Teams with student-athletes on campus taking part in training activities are men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Since the news of the voluntary workouts was suspended last Thursday, the Big Ten announced that Ohio State and the other 13 schools in the league would only play conference games for fall sports, if a fall season was allowed to move forward.

Based on a week one originally scheduled game against Bowling Green on September 5, the Buckeyes were allowed to begin mandatory workouts yesterday, July 13.

The Big Ten hasn't announced new schedules at this point, but the Buckeyes have been given the green-light to get back to work.

Depending on what the league chooses to do, Ohio State could actually even start the season a week earlier than they expected. If that were to happen, the team could begin mandatory workouts at any time and could open training camp during the first week of August.

