BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

BREAKING: Ohio State Buckeyes Permitted to Return for Voluntary Workouts

Brendan Gulick

The Ohio State Buckeyes are back on campus. According to a press release just issued by the university, all fall sports student-athletes who are healthy and able to participate in voluntary workouts may resume those activities. Here is the press release:

Based on the advice of medical professionals and the results of testing on Monday of all student-athletes currently in training, The Ohio State University Department of Athletics announced today that they will resume voluntary training operations after a suspension announced last week.

All student athletes from the seven sports that returned last month to voluntary workouts were tested Monday, and the results were received today. The last round of testing was July 7 resulting in the suspension of training on July 8.

Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said the athletes will be tested routinely moving forward and training decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by medical staff to protect the health and safety of students. A strict set of protocols are in place requiring physical distancing, masks, hygiene and cleaning procedures.

“Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training,” Smith said. “These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete. Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share decisions as we move forward.”

To protect the individual medical privacy of the student-athletes, the university will not release information about the test results.

Teams with student-athletes on campus taking part in training activities are men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Since the news of the voluntary workouts was suspended last Thursday, the Big Ten announced that Ohio State and the other 13 schools in the league would only play conference games for fall sports, if a fall season was allowed to move forward.

Based on a week one originally scheduled game against Bowling Green on September 5, the Buckeyes were allowed to begin mandatory workouts yesterday, July 13. 

The Big Ten hasn't announced new schedules at this point, but the Buckeyes have been given the green-light to get back to work.

Depending on what the league chooses to do, Ohio State could actually even start the season a week earlier than they expected. If that were to happen, the team could begin mandatory workouts at any time and could open training camp during the first week of August.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Justin Fields Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and one of the favorites to land this year's Davey O'Brien Award. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Seven Future Buckeyes Named Preseason All-Americans

Multiple Ohio State commits grace the first or second team.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting Update: Top 2021 Targets for Ohio State Basketball

Looking at remaining prospects for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Read more.

Adam Prescott

Jaelen Gill Granted Immediate Eligibility at Boston College

Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaelen Gill learned today he has been granted immediate eligibility to after transferring to BC this off-season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Malik Harrison and Jeff Okudah are Under Contract

Two former Ohio State Buckeyes are now officially NFL players, the latest update from the OHSAA and more in this morning's Buckeye Breakfast!

Brendan Gulick

Report: Jeff Okudah Inks Rookie Contract with Lions

Former Ohio State Unanimous All-American cornerback Jeff Okudah was selected third overall in April, and now he's under contract with the Detroit Lions. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Report: Malik Harrison Signs Rookie Deal with Ravens

Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison reportedly signs his rookie contract with the AFC North defensive powerhouse. He was First Team All-Big Ten last fall. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Henderson Named to MaxPreps Preseason All-American Team

Ohio State commit is only running back on the heralded top-10 player list.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Derrick Davis Jr. Puts Ohio State in Top 7

Buckeyes competing with other powerhouses for top 2021 safety.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Dobbins Earns Highest Madden Rating for Rookie Running Backs

Former Ohio State rusher was drafted in the second round by Baltimore.

Adam Prescott