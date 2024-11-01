Ohio State's Ryan Day Gives Update On Two Notable Players Before Penn State
Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day gave multiple injury updates on Wednesday before the team's primetime matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the offensive line issues may leak into Week 10. Day told reporters on Wednesday that left tackle Zen Michalski is trending in the direction of not playing Saturday after sustaining an injury in Week 9 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"I would say it's trending that Zen is not going to play, but we'll keep evaluating it. I think we've got a pretty good plan moving forward."- Ryan Day
When Day was asked about the plan, he stated that it will be saved for Saturday.
The slew of offensive line injuries began when Ohio State's star left tackle Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury during the team's Week 7 contest against the Oregon Ducks. This led to Michalski getting the start at left tackle against the Cornhuskers.
After Michalski went down with the injury, Donovan Jackson slid to the empty tackle spot, while sophomore Luke Montgomery stepped into the left guard position. Jackson has little experience on the outside of the line, as he's played a total of 12 snaps as a tackle throughout his college career. The Buckeyes also have redshirt sophomore George Fitzpatrick, who could be in play for Saturday.
While the Buckeyes will likely be without Michalski in Week 10, senior safety Lathan Ransom looks to back after missing time due to a foot injury. Day told reporters on Wednesday that the veteran defensive back is ready to go after a full practice on Wednesday.
"He got a great day of practice today, a full practice and is ready to go."- Ryan Day
The return of Ransom will be huge for defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, as the unit will need to be firing on all cylinders against an undefeated Penn State squad.