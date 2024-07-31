Ohio State Set To Welcome Two English Premier League Teams for Matchup
Ohio Stadium is usually known for being the raucous home of the Ohio State Buckeyes' football team. Every single week in the college football season, it is the place for people to be.
However, the stadium is playing host to another huge event on Saturday.
Instead of featuring the Buckeyes, Ohio Stadium will be the site for a major English Premier league matchup between Machester City and Chelsea. Many "football" fans from around the country will be traveling to the stadium to get a taste of the two elite squads.
For those interested in attending, the match is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. EST. Fan Fest will begin at 1 p.m. on the St. John Arena Lawn.
Being able to enjoy an English Premier League game in the United States is something that true soccer fans don't pass up. Not having to travel overseas to see these two teams clash is an amazing opportunity.
While Ohio Stadium isn't having the Buckeyes play this week, the 2024 college football season is almost here.
Looking ahead at the upcoming season, Ohio State will play their home opener, which is also their season opener, on August 31st against Akron starting at 3:30 p.m. If you can't make it to the stadium, the game will be aired on CBS.
Fans can't wait to see the Buckeyes back on the field. That day is exactly one month away.
Being able to visit the stadium for an entertaining matchup of elite soccer teams is a good primer to what seems likely to be a National Championship contending year for Ohio State.