Ohio State vs. Akron Week 1 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
The Akron Zips defense has experience on its side.
Almost every Zips player in the first two levels of the depth chart is an upperclassman, with many of them carrying additional experience from a redshirt year. In fact, many of these veterans were on the roster the last time Akron and the Ohio State Buckeyes crossed paths in 2021.
Here are some of the defensive players who could have a massive impact for the Zips against the Buckeyes.
No. 26 Aman Greenwood - Safety
Ohio State's roster boasts talented receivers year in and year out. This year's position group is of particular note due to the dual threat of veteran Emeka Egbuka and freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith.
The combination of Egbuka's experience in the Buckeyes' system and Smith's raw ability is dangerous. Aman Greenwood and the other members of Akron's defensive secondary will have to be sharp and decisive if they want to contain Ohio State's pass-catchers.
No. 10 Antavious Fish - Linebacker
Much of the hype about Ohio State centers around their impressive running back tandem, comprised of TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins. Both rushers are known for the power they have when taking handoffs up the middle, among other things.
Akron middle linebacker Antavious Fish will be one of the guys most looked to shut Henderson and Judkins down. There is always a threat the two Buckeyes could break to the outside, but it will be Fish's responsibility to hold down the middle.
No. 99 Nathan Kapongo - DT
Everyone knows Ohio State is looking for a starting quarterback, but many might forget the offensive line is being rebuilt as well. Position battles are ongoing to fill both tackle spots as well as that of starting center.
Akron will need defensive linemen like Nathan Kapongo to fight their way to the backfield regardless of who the Buckeyes put on the line.