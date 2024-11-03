Ohio State Wrestling Begins its 2024-25 Season
Ohio State will begin its season on November 3, 2024, with six All-Americans returning and nine wrestlers in the NCAA's preseason top-25 poll for their respective weight classes.
Head coach Tom Ryan returns for his 19th season with the Buckeyes and has a 213-68 coaching dual record. Ohio State ended last season with a 15-2 dual record.
Below is a comprehensive overview of what fans can expect in the 2024-25 season.
Clarion Open and Season Opener Notes
Ohio State Wrestling will begin its 2024-25 season at the Clarion Open on November 3 in Clarion, Pennsylvania. All matches will be streamed live on FloWrestling.
After the competition is over many of the weight class positions will be determined for the dual match lineup for this season.
The open starts at 9 a.m., and live results can be found on FloWrestling.
The Buckeyes will host their first dual of the season on November 14 against the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The dual is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be available to be streamed on B1G+ Network.
Key Dates in Ohio State Wrestling's Regular Season and How to Watch
The Buckeyes will have four home duals and four away duals. All duals will be streamed on the B1G+ Network or FloWrestling; a subscription is required.
No. 2 Iowa
The Buckeyes will face the Hawkeyes on January 25, 2025, in Iowa at 1 p.m. Iowa leads the series 11-3 and has a three-dual winning streak.
In the last match, the Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 21-12. In the dual at 165 pounds, Ohio State's Carson Kharchla upset No. 1 Alex Marinelli by decision 3-2 with a winning takedown and 17 seconds left in the matchup.
Ohio State has a 1-6 away record and trails Iowa 3-11 overall in the series.
No. 9 University of Michigan
The Buckeyes will have a rivalry match against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on February 1, 2025, at 2 p.m.
The Buckeyes won the last meeting 20-19. The game-winning points came down to Nick Feldman defeating No. 4 Lucas Davison (UM) 4-3 in the heavyweight class in front of a sell-out home crowd.
The Buckeyes have a 4-5 away record against the Wolverines and a two-dual-win streak in the series. The two have gone 5-5 in the last ten matchups, so both teams have a chance at winning this historic rivalry match this year.
No. 1 Penn State
Ohio State will host a home dual against last year's NCAA Champions on February 14, 2025. The Nittany Lions have won the last three NCAA Championships. Penn State won the previous meeting 28-9.
The previous meeting between the two was won by Penn State 28-9. The Buckeyes got upsets at 133 pounds when No. 12. Nic Bouzakis defeated No. 5 Aaron Nagao (PS) 12-10, and then unranked freshman Ryder Rogotzke pinned No. 5 Bernie Truax (PS) at 174 pounds.
The Nittany Lions lead the series 15-5, while the Buckeyes have a nine-game losing streak and a 2-7 home record. However, the Buckeyes are looking to snap that streak and are optimistic that they will return stronger and better this season.
Ohio State in the Postseason: Big Ten and NCAA Championship Dates
Ohio State Wrestling will conclude its season at the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in Evanston, Illinois, March 8-9. Then, the wrestlers given bids will be sent to the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 20-22.
The Buckeyes finished the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships in eighth place with 62 points. At 141 pounds, Jesse Mendez was an NCAA Champion after defeating Beau Bartlett (Penn State) in a 23-2 decision. At 174 pounds, Rocco Welsh placed second after falling to Carter Starocci (Penn State) in a 17-2 decision. Then, to close out the championships at 285 pounds, Nick Feldman defeated Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) in a 12-4 decision.
Postseason Accolades and Notes
Former Ohio State wrestler Mark Coleman will be awarded the 2025 Medal of Courage by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. as announced on October 31, 2024. Coleman is a World silver medalist and competed in the Olympics for the United States. He was also the first UFC heavyweight champion and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.
The medal is given to a wrestler or a former wrestler who has overcome insurmountable challenges and inspired others. In March 2024, Coleman woke up at 3 a.m. to find that his parents' home, where he was staying, was on fire. He ran through the home to save both of his parents but realized his beloved dog, Lil' Hammer, was nowhere to be found.
After running back into the burning home to search for his dog, Coleman lost consciousness from inhaling harmful amounts of smoke. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and placed in a medically induced coma while doctors worked to clear his lungs.
When he eventually woke up, he learned that his dog had died from smoke inhalation. Coleman is now in recovery and staying active to maintain his health after this traumatic experience.
In the postseason, head coach Tom Ryan, one of the most successful coaches in Ohio State history, signed a three-year extension on his contract through the 2027 season.