Former Ohio State Wrestler Kyle Snyder Wins Third Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix Title

Snyder previously won the event during his junior and senior seasons with the Buckeyes.

With an 8-3 win over Shamil Musaev in the 97kg finals of the Ivan Yarygin Memorial Grand Prix in Krasnoyark, Russia, on Sunday morning, former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder became the first freestyle wrestler from the United States to win the event three times.

The 26-year-old Snyder fell behind 3-0 early following a takedown and step out but bounced back with a takedown of his own with 30 seconds to go in the first period. He tied it up on criteria just 20 seconds into the second period, then scored four points on a double on the edge of the mat to go up 7-3 before adding a step out for the final score.

Snyder, who won three individual NCAA championships during his career with the Buckeyes from 2015-18, previously won the event in 2017 and 2018. He’s also captured gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and silver at the 2020 Tokyo Games while wrestling professionally for Penn State's Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, which operates as a U.S. Olympic Regional Training Center.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Looking Back At Previous Big Ten Championship Games Without Divisions

Report: Minnesota Vikings Request To Interview Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

2022 Dublin (Ohio) Coffman QB Mason Maggs Commits To Ohio State As PWO

Former Ohio State CB Damon Arnette Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Former Ohio State QB Joe Burrow Named NFL Comeback Player Of The Year

Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!