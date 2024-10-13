Oregon Reveals Concerns For Ohio State Football In Week 7 Loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season, 32-31.
While the offense came up short in the final minutes of the contest despite having prime field position, there were multiple concerns with the Buckeyes that arose throughout the contest. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's unit was able to find success in most occasions, but it was all-around defense failure that led to the fall of the No. 2 team in the country.
Heading into the Week 7 primetime matchup, the Buckeyes led all FBS teams in points allowed per game with 6.8 and yards allowed per game with 202.4. This was not the case against Oregon, as the defense allowed nearly 500 total offensive yards.
One of the leading causes of the defensive letdown during Saturday's contest with the inability to contain Oregon's wide receivers. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns, while Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart combined for 14 catches and 224 receiving yards.
Denzel Burke, the Buckeyes top cornerback, was the primary defender against the Ducks top receivers and was matched up against both Stewart and Johnson on a majority of the big plays from the two.
Burke may have had a rough game against a talented group of Oregon wideouts, but Ohio State's front seven could not stop the run or apply pressure to Gabriel.
Running back Jordan James finished with 23 carries for 115 yards and one touchdown, while Gabriel had a 27-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The combination of both James and Gabriel being a threat on the ground opened up Oregon's passing game. Along with the Ducks' run game being on point, Oregon's veteran quarterback had a clean pocket for most of the game, as the Buckeyes failed to record a sack.
Moving forward, defense coordinator Jim Knowles must make adjustments to his starting eleven. The lack of pressure forced and players being in spots that creates mismatches will need to be addressed in order for the Buckeyes to bounce back.