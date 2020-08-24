SI.com
Ohio State Projecting $130 Million Decline in Athletics Revenue

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State is projecting a massive decline in athletics revenue for the 2020-21 academic year after the fall sports seasons were canceled by the Big Ten.

According to the agenda for the Board of Trustees' Audit, Compliance and Finance Committee meeting this week, the university is anticipating a $130.3 million decline in projected revenue for the 2020 fiscal year "due to the cancelled fall athletics season and related ticket, media, conference, and game guarantee revenue.” The details of the projected losses are broken down on pages 10 and 36 of the report. The university uses this meeting to set their financial plan for the 2021 fiscal year.

Athletics revenue is declining $130.3 million over the 2020 fiscal year due to the cancelled fall athletics season and related ticket, media, conference, and game guarantee revenue. The projected loss of revenue assumes that the fall sports would not be rescheduled in the winter or spring.

While the Big Ten is looking at having football games in the winter at neutral-site venues, playing those games would only help recover a fraction of the projected loss. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Buckeyes attributed just less than $60 million from ticket sales ($210.5 million total athletics revenue). But at this point, anything is better than nothing.

Just like most other businesses in the United State right now, Ohio State will certainly have to consider budget cuts. But the agenda does not specify if and where cuts will be made in athletics. That said, the university's financial plan for the 2021 fiscal year is calling for a target reduction of approximately $175 million due to projected losses from the pandemic.

Even though the pandemic forced Ohio State to issue refunds to students for on-campus housing and dining services after the spring semester was moved to remote-learning, Ohio State still reported a positive net cash flow of $248 million in the 2020 fiscal year. The university was able to receive federal stimulus assistance (to the tune of $170 million) from the CARES Act.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in July that the university was not considering cutting any athletic programs, even if the football season fell through.

