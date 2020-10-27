SI.com
Penn State Loses Noah Cain to Season-Ending Injury, Now Down Top Two Running Backs

Brendan Gulick

As the Buckeyes prepare for perhaps their biggest test of the season with Penn State, the Nittany Lions got some brutal news this afternoon.

Starting running back Noah Cain will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, head coach James Franklin announced today.

That news comes on the heels of learning just before their first game of the season that the Nittany Lions best running back Journey Brown would likely miss the entire season with an undisclosed medical condition. Brown was a dark horse Heisman candidate coming into the season after a stellar 2019 season that finished with a 200-yard rushing performance in the Cotton Bowl.

Cain's injury was not disclosed, but he carried the ball three times in the first quarter in Penn State's loss to Indiana and limped off the field after being tackled on that third carry.

Without Cain, Penn State relied heavily on quarterback Sean Clifford's ability to scramble. As a team, they actually ran the ball quite well - and a lot. The Nittany Lions racked up 250 yards on 52 carries Saturday.

Penn State is also playing this season without it's best player, All-American Micah Parsons. Parsons opted out of the season before the Big Ten reinstated its schedule, choosing to prepare for the NFL Draft on his instead instead of risking injury during a shortened season. Parsons is widely considered one of the best defensive players in the country and projects to be a first round pick next April.

