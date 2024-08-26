Pittsburgh Steelers Named NFL Draft Fit For Ohio State Buckeyes Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes have not even started their 2024 regular season yet, but it's never too early to discuss potential NFL draft candidates on their roster.
One of the most renowned names on Ohio State heading into this year is running back Quinshon Judkins, who transferred over from the University of Mississippi.
Judkins is entering his junior campaign, but he is already being marked as one of the top potential halfbacks of the 2025 NFL Draft class.
In a recent piece published by Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department, the Pittsburgh Steelers were named as a potential fit for Judkins in next year's draft.
The Steelers certainly make sense as a possible destination, considering that both of Pittsburgh's current top two running backs—Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren—are slated to hit free agency next offseason.
The Steelers seem very unlikely to re-sign both players, and they may end up letting go of both of them. In that scenario, they could very well use their first-round draft choice on Judkins.
Judkins began his collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2022, racking up 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground while averaging a robust 5.7 yards per carry.
The 20-year-old took a bit of a step back last season, registering 1,158 yards and 15 scores as a rusher, logging a much less efficient 4.3 yards per attempt.
However, Judkins profiles to be a major part of the Buckeyes' offense alongside fellow halfback TreVeyon Henderson, and on a more loaded Ohio State roster, Judkins could see a bump in efficiency this coming season.