Steelers Named Possible Trade Suitor for Former Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes have plenty of former players starring at the NFL level. One of them is New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson put together a big-time career at Ohio State and has found a lot of success early on during his NFL. However, things could be souring between Wilson and the Jets.
There have been rumblings that Wilson could end up being an offseason trade candidate.
With that being said, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the teams linked as a potential trade suitor for the former Buckeyes' standout.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report named the Steelers as a potential suitor for Wilson if New York ends up deciding to place him on the trade block.
"Even though Pittsburgh is one of the better teams that would conceivably make a run at Wilson, their quarterback situation might give the young wideout some pause," they wrote. "The squad doesn't have a signal-caller under contract beyond this season and will likely have to settle for pursuing Sam Darnold or retaining Russell Wilson—who will turn 37 years old next November—in free agency to shore up the position."
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, Wilson ended up playing in all 17 gams. He racked up 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Throughout his first three NFL seasons, he has totaled 279 catches, 3,249 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns.
At just 24 years old, Wilson hasn't even reached his full potential. There is plenty of room for him to continue improving.
Looking back at his career with Ohio State, Wilson played three years with the program. He ended up recording 143 receptions for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns.
All Buckeyes fans still love Wilson and root him on in the NFL. Hopefully, he's able to smooth things over in New York or find a top-tier trade destination where he can develop to reach his full potential.
Joining a team like Pittsburgh would be an intriguing opportunity. The Steelers have been searching for more wide receiver talent over the last year and Wilson would be an elite option for them.
Only time will tell, but Wilson will be a key name to keep an eye on as in trade discussions as the NFL offseason gets underway.