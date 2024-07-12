Predicting Every Single Game on the Ohio State Buckeyes' 2024 Schedule
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into the 2024 college football as one of the major favorites to win a National Championship.
Looking at the roster, it's understandable why that expectation is in place. Ohio State is loaded with talent on both sides of the football. If they play up to their full potential, there is no excuse for the Buckeyes to not at least make it to the National Championship game.
All of that being said, the games must be played. Ohio State will need to show up and play their best football each and every week.
Let's take a look at a prediction for every single game on the 2024 schedule.
August 31 vs. Akron: Ohio State wins by a final score of 55-14 (1-0)
September 7 vs. Western Michigan: Ohio State wins by a final score of 48-17 (2-0)
September 21 vs. Marshall: Ohio State wins by a final score of 51-14 (3-0)
September 28 at Michigan State: Ohio State wins by a final score of 35-24 (4-0)
Through the first four games, the Buckeyes will live up to their hype. They will start the year 4-0 and will win all four games in dominant fashion.
October 5 vs. Iowa: Ohio State wins by a final score of 31-24 (5-0)
October 12 at Oregon: Ohio State loses by a final score of 34-31 (5-1)
After losing to Oregon, the Buckeyes will face a lot of pressure to play nearly perfect football to have a shot at making their National Championship goals a reality.
October 26 vs. Nebraska: Ohio State wins by a final score of 42-20 (6-1)
November 2 at Penn State: Ohio State wins by a final score of 28-24 (7-1)
November 9 vs. Purdue: Ohio State wins by a final score of 51-24 (8-1)
November 16 at Northwestern: Ohio State wins by a final score of 34-17 (9-1)
Winning four straight games after losing to Oregon will put the Buckeyes in a great position heading towards the Big Ten championship.
November 23 vs. Indiana: Ohio State wins by a final score of 45-21 (10-1)
November 30 vs. Michigan: Ohio State wins by a final score of 28-27 (11-1)
That will wrap up the regular season schedule for the Buckeyes. Finally being able to knock off Michigan will send Ohio State into the Big Ten championship. They'll end up winning the Big Ten and will end up making their way into the College Football Playoff.
While the games have to be played, expecting a season with one loss at the most is reasonable. This team is talented enough to go undefeated.
Ohio State fans should buckle up. It's going to be an entertaining, yet stressful season in 2024.