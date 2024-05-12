Projected College Football Playoff Bracket: Where Are Ohio State Buckeyes?
The Buckeyes had a great offseason.
Adding several transfers and, perhaps more importantly, returning even more players for their final seasons, Ohio State has positioned themselves to be successful on both ends of the field.
According to CBS' post-spring rankings, Ryan Day's squad comes in at No. 2 in the overall top 25, translating to No. 2 in the future 12-team playoff bracket as well.
In the new structure, conference champions are pushed to the top four seeds, so No. 1 Georgia and Ohio State would keep those top two spots, but No. 11 Utah in the rankings would be pushed to No. 3 in the bracket as the top Big 12 team, while No. 14 Clemson would be No. 4 in the bracket as the top ACC team.
Among transfers Ohio State brought in includes running back Quinshon Judkins — who will be paired with TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield — quarterback Will Howard, center Seth McLaughlin and safety Caleb Downs.
Returners included receiver Emeka Egbuka, safety Lathan Ransom, defensive ends J.T. Tuimioloau and Jack Sawyer, and cornerbacks Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke.
Despite being the reigning national champions, Michigan did not finish as a top 12 seed, finishing at No. 12 in CBS' rankings. Only two other Big Ten teams would join the Buckeyes — Oregon at No. 5 and Penn State at No. 11.
The Buckeyes have failed to defeat the Wolverines each of the last three seasons. If these seedings were accurate, the Buckeyes could potentially get the first laugh in the post-Jim Harbaugh era.