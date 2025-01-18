Prominent NFL Star Has Contacted Ohio State Standout
Jeremiah Smith's rise to stardom has been well-documented throughout his freshman campaign. Even NFL players who have been around the block have taken notice of his incredible talent.
The Ohio State star spoke at Saturday's media day ahead of Monday's National Championship game against Notre Dame and revealed some of the most notable names that have reached out to him this season. And while Smith admitted there have been too many to keep track of, one of biggest names made famous the one-handed catches that the 19-year-old has already mastered.
"You got a lot," said Smith. "I can't really say just a specific person. Got a lot of great guys reach out in the league, Odell [Bekcham Jr.], got guys like Stefon Diggs. Lot of other players as well, they just can't come to my mind."
Beckham Jr. is certainly no stranger to an abrupt rise in stardom. His famous one-handed catch on Sunday Night Football in 2014 as part of the New York Giants thrust the LSU product into instant fame as a rookie. Smith has seemingly already become a household name as a freshman at Ohio State, so much so that current players are already reaching out.
It's probably fairly easy for NFL players to get Smith's number, considering he is cousins with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
If Ohio State is going to win a championship on Monday night against Notre Dame, Smith will play an important role in it. Safe to say he'll have even more NFL players blowing up his phone if he and Buckeyes can pull it off.