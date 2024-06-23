Quinn Ewers 'Learned a Whole Lot' from Ryan Day, Time at Ohio State
Quinn Ewers' time with the Ohio State Buckeyes was short, but certainly eventful.
After graduating high school early to get a head start at college football, Ewers came to Columbus amidst a quarterback struggle. The Buckeyes had more than their fair share of talented options at the position, forcing Ewers to fast-track his development.
Ewers reflected on his stint with the Scarlet and Gray during a recent podcast appearance with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. The redshirt junior said he is grateful for his time at Ohio State despite the eventual outcome.
"I mean, I learned a whole lot through coach (Ryan) Day," Ewers said. "You know, that whole quarterback room, we had some good quarterbacks in that room. And just learning from them being the new guy coming I mean, I came in the middle of fall camp up there. So that's like all I knew. That's what college football was for me, was just fall camp. So you know, going into that was definitely tough."
Ewers ended up transferring to the Texas Longhorns before the start of his second season.
The move ended up being the right choice for Ewers, as he is now one of the top players in the country behind center. Last season, the Southlake, Texas native threw for 22 touchdowns and almost 3,500 yards over 12 games with the Longhorns.
Ewers' tremendous year and bright future also earned him a spot on the cover of EA Sports' "College Football 25" video game, which is set to release in mid-July.