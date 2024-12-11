Report: Ohio State Assistant Interviews for West Virginia Head Coach
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for the program's contest against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoffs, news is beginning to surface about a beloved assistant interviewing for a head coaching job.
West Virginia Football writer Chris Anderson reported on Wednesday that Buckeyes' co-offensive coordinate Brian Hartline recently interviewed for the Mountaineers head coach vacancy.
After finishing the 2024 college football season with a 6-6 record, West Virginia quickly fired the program's head coach Neal Brown on Dec 1. According to Anderson, the Mounteeners began searching for a new head coach last week, with Hartline being one of the targets for the struggling Big 12 Conference member.
The former Ohio State standout began his coaching career with the Buckeyes back in 2017 as the offensive quality control assistant, but was promoted a year later to the wide receivers coach. Since then, he maintain his role as the wide receivers coach while becoming the offensive coordinator in 2023, and is now the co-offensive coordinator with Chip Kelly.
Hartline has made a name for himself throughout his time in Columbus, as he quickly became one of the best recruiters in all of college football. He is known for recruiting top-tier wide receivers to the program, such as freshman Jeremiah Smith and the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Along with his impressive recruiting resume, Hartline helped the Buckeyes' offense become one of the most prolific units in college football this season, as Ohio State ranks in the top 20 in points per game this year.