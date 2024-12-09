REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Entering Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin their College Football Playoff journey against the Tennessee Volunteers.
While there is still a lot of anger about the loss to the Michigan Wolverines, there is also a lot of excitement about making a run at a national championship. However, following the season, they will lose one of their quarterbacks to the NCAA transfer portal.
Devin Brown, the team's backup quarterback, has announced that he will be transferring away from Ohio State after the season concludes.
In a post on Instagram, Brown made the announcement and issued a statement about his decision.
"After many long conversations with my family and careful consideration of my future, I have decided to enter the transfer portal following this season. I am beyond grateful for my time at Ohio State. It has truly been an honor to wear the Scarlet and Gray. The memories and lifelong relationships I have formed here will always be cherished. I want to extend my sincere thanks to Coach Day and all the coaches who have supported me during my time in Columbus. I enetered this season with the intent of doing everything I could to win a National Championship with my brothers, and that goal is still very much alive. I will remain with the team and honor my commitment for the remainder of the season as we pursue our goal of winning it all."
Looking ahead to the future, Brown simply doesn't see a path to playing time. At this point in time, both Tavien St. Clair and Julian Sayin are expected to be the top two options to be the starting quarterback.
Throughout his three years with the Buckeyes, Brown ended up completing 55.3 percent of his pass attempts for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.
Hopefully, Brown can find a good landing spot and find a starting job. He has shown flashes of big-time talent and will be a very good pickup for whoever he lands with.
It will be interesting to see which teams end up showing interest in him. There are quite a few teams even in the Big Ten who could have interest in him. Truthfully, but Iowa and Michigan could make sense.
All of that being said, Brown will be leaving this offseason and his time competing for the Ohio State starting job will come to an end.